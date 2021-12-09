Left Menu

ADB approves $350 million loan to improve urban services in India

India’s current estimated urban population of 460 million is the second-largest in the world and is projected to reach nearly 600 million by 2030, growing at an annual rate of over 2%.

ADB | Manila | Updated: 09-12-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 21:40 IST
ADB approves $350 million loan to improve urban services in India
ADB will provide knowledge and advisory support to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in program implementation, including monitoring and evaluation. Image Credit: PxHere
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $350 million policy-based loan to improve urban services in India.

The loan supports the policies established by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to accelerate universal coverage of piped water supply and improved sanitation under the recently launched national program Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 and provide affordable housing to all, including poor, urban migrant and industrial workers, under the flagship mission Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The program will benefit the urban poor, including other disadvantaged, economically weaker section and low-income groups.

"This loan supports the government's agenda in transforming cities into economically vibrant and sustainable communities, continuing ADB's long-term engagement with India to improve basic urban services delivery in various states," said ADB Principal Urban Development Specialist for South Asia Sanjay Joshi. "Efforts to improve urban water supply, sanitation, and affordable housing as well as performance-based fiscal transfer will help the country accelerate reforms in urban service delivery and COVID-19 recovery initiatives."

India's current estimated urban population of 460 million is the second-largest in the world and is projected to reach nearly 600 million by 2030, growing at an annual rate of over 2%. As urban areas will continue to contribute over 60% of gross domestic product, cities will become a strong engine of growth for India—generating economic activity and outputs, creating jobs for a significant volume of workers, improving competitiveness and urban livability, and protecting the environment.

ADB will provide knowledge and advisory support to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in program implementation, including monitoring and evaluation. It will also help select low-income states and urban local bodies to implement policy reforms, prepare investment plans, and provide recommendations on cross-cutting issues like climate change, environmental and social safeguards assessment, and gender equality and social inclusion.

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States
3
Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

 India
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021