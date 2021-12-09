Macron: EU budget rules need to be more flexible

The European Union needs to discuss whether an existing 750-billion-euro ($846.45 billion) stimulus package is sufficient to underpin the 27-nation bloc's post-COVID recovery, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday. Macron, whose country takes over the rotating presidency of the EU on Jan. 1 for six months, told a press conference this could mean more flexibility to budget deficit rules for certain national investments.

"The question is no longer for or against 3%. We're beyond that point. We need budget rules to remain serious actors, otherwise confidence will be lost," Macron said. The EU's growth and stability pact caps a member state's budget deficit at 3% of GDP, though these were suspended during the coronavirus crisis. ($1 = 0.8861 euros)

