Left Menu

Macron: EU budget rules need to be more flexible

The European Union needs to discuss whether an existing 750-billion-euro ($846.45 billion) stimulus package is sufficient to underpin the 27-nation bloc's post-COVID recovery, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-12-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 22:03 IST
Macron: EU budget rules need to be more flexible
  • Country:
  • France

The European Union needs to discuss whether an existing 750-billion-euro ($846.45 billion) stimulus package is sufficient to underpin the 27-nation bloc's post-COVID recovery, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday. Macron, whose country takes over the rotating presidency of the EU on Jan. 1 for six months, told a press conference this could mean more flexibility to budget deficit rules for certain national investments.

"The question is no longer for or against 3%. We're beyond that point. We need budget rules to remain serious actors, otherwise confidence will be lost," Macron said. The EU's growth and stability pact caps a member state's budget deficit at 3% of GDP, though these were suspended during the coronavirus crisis. ($1 = 0.8861 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States
3
Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

 India
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021