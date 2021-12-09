Macron says EU's post-COVID economy needs new budget rules

The European Union needs to rethink its budget framework and alter deficit rules to encourage post-pandemic investment and foster growth as the world seeks to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday. Macron said he would use France's six-month presidency of the European Council starting on Jan. 1 to convene a special summit of the bloc's 27 country leaders in March.

The EU needs an economic response with one priority, he told a news conference: "To make Europe a great continent of production, innovation and job creation." The objective of the March 10-11 summit, he said, would be to define a new European growth model. The EU must go back to being a place of "production, innovation, job creation," with "one obsession: create jobs and fight unemployment."

Macron had made bringing the French budget deficit below the EU-mandated 3% a cornerstone of his economic strategy at the start of his presidency in 2017 to restore France’s fiscal credibility with Berlin. But with the pandemic and the launch of huge stimulus programmes at the EU and French levels, fiscal rectitude fell to the wayside. The issue is now coming back to the fore as some member states fear ballooning public debts are posing a threat to the single currency.

"The question is not for or against the 3%, that question is it is outdated," Macron said, adding, however: "We need fiscal rules to remain serious, otherwise there is more confidence, we need financial convergence rules." The new budget rules must help boost investments in the digital sector.

"For that we must start building a budgetary and financial framework that is credible, simplified and transparent," he said. One aspect will be discussing whether EU budget stimulus is enough, but also defining whether some national investments can be allowed to go beyond the EU's budget rules.

Macron also said the bloc should work towards a common, decent EU mininum wage. The EU launched a review of its fiscal rule book in October to better reflect the new reality of higher public debt and the huge costs of transitioning to a zero-emissions economy.

The existing rules, known as the Stability and Growth Pact, were suspended during the coronavirus crisis until 2023 and member states are due to rework them over the course of 2022.

