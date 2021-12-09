Macron says joint stimulus packages should not be taboo topic within EU
French President Emmanuel Macron said joint stimulus packages should not be a taboo subject within the European Union and that it was possible the bloc would need to go beyond the initial 750 billion euro package to recover from COVID's impact. (Editing by Richard Lough and Mark Heinrich)
French President Emmanuel Macron said joint stimulus packages should not be a taboo subject within the European Union and that it was possible the bloc would need to go beyond the initial 750 billion euro package to recover from COVID's impact. Macron was speaking on Thursday, a day before hosting Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Scholz supported the first stimulus package but Germany is wary of any joint borrowing mechanism becoming permanent.
The Netherlands is also cautious about the joint financing of stimulus funds. (Editing by Richard Lough and Mark Heinrich)
