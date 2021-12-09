Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 22:30 IST
BTL EPC bags Rs 317 cr order from NTPC
BTL EPC Ltd on Thursday said it has secured a Rs 317 crore order from NTPC for setting up of a coal handling plant for the Pakri Barwadih coal mining project.

The project site is located at Pakri in Hazaribag district, approximately 130 kms from Ranchi.

''BTL EPC Ltd...has secured the order of setting up of the Coal Handling Plant for Pakri Barwadih Coal Mining Project from NTPC...at a job value of Rs 317 crore,'' the company said in a statement.

The order entails installation of conveyors of an approximate total length of 2.2 kms and an over-ground bunker.

''The scope includes design, engineering, supply of mechanical, electrical, civil and structural work for the above,'' the company said.

The project completion time is less than two years.

''In FY 2020-21, despite the pandemic situation, we have achieved sales of more than Rs 300 crore which is more than 20 per cent from that of last financial year. Currently, we have a pan-India as well as international presence with a very healthy order book position of more than Rs 1,400 crore.

''We have constantly updated ourselves with the latest systems and processes while strengthening our internal teams and prioritising our clients’ requirements. We are committed to becoming a sustainable and vibrant company equipped for the future,'' BTL EPC MD Ravi Todi said.

BTL EPC is a diversified engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracting company, offering one-stop solutions -- from concept to commissioning in bulk material handling in metal, coal, mineral beneficiation and chemical sectors, among others.

