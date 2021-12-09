CFOs show confidence in financial, macroeconomic conditions: Survey
09-12-2021
Chief financial officers (CFOs) of companies have shown higher confidence in the financial and macroeconomic conditions, according to a survey conducted recently.
The composite CFO Optimism Index in the survey done by Dun & Bradstreet showed an increase of 8 per cent on a year-over-year basis to 105.9 during Q42021, as per a statement.
