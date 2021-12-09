Left Menu

CFOs show confidence in financial, macroeconomic conditions: Survey

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 22:38 IST
Chief financial officers (CFOs) of companies have shown higher confidence in the financial and macroeconomic conditions, according to a survey conducted recently.

The composite CFO Optimism Index in the survey done by Dun & Bradstreet showed an increase of 8 per cent on a year-over-year basis to 105.9 during Q42021, as per a statement.

