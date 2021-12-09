Left Menu

23 Omicron variant cases across India, health officials inform standing committee

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 22:38 IST
23 Omicron variant cases across India, health officials inform standing committee
  • Country:
  • India

Top officials of Health Ministry on Thursday informed a parliamentary panel that there are 23 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 and authorities are closely monitoring the situation, government sources said.

Maharashtra leads the chart with 10 cases, followed by Rajasthan with nine, officials told the panel in the presentation, adding that globally there are 2303 cases of Omicron variant, the sources said.

The health officials gave a detailed presentation on Omnicron variant and other issues related to COVID-19.

Health Secretary, ICMR Director General, and other top officials from the ministry deposed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health chaired by Ram Gopal Yadav on the issue 'Challenges posed by Omicron variant of COVID-19'.

On the question of booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, officials said if required, a third dose can be taken, but only after nine months of the second dose, the sources said.

During the meeting, members suggested that tackling COVID-19 is like game of police-thief and authorities “should stay ahead of the virus,'' the sources said.

According to sources, during their presentation, officials underlined the need for versatility of the vaccine which is effective against different variants.

There are more than 100 countries which are accepting vaccine certificates issued by the Indian government for international travel, they said, according to the sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States
3
Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

 India
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021