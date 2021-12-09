Left Menu

European shares fall again on Omicron worries

European shares ended lower on Thursday, pressured by COVID-19 worries with highly valued technology stocks continuing their slide while falling oil prices weighed on energy companies. The pan-European STOXX 600 erased early gains to slip 0.1%, continuing a mid-week wobble on concerns the newly discovered Omicron coronavirus variant could dent global economic recovery as governments ramp up measures to slow its spread.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 22:42 IST
European shares fall again on Omicron worries

European shares ended lower on Thursday, pressured by COVID-19 worries with highly valued technology stocks continuing their slide while falling oil prices weighed on energy companies.

The pan-European STOXX 600 erased early gains to slip 0.1%, continuing a mid-week wobble on concerns the newly discovered Omicron coronavirus variant could dent global economic recovery as governments ramp up measures to slow its spread. The International Monetary Fund on Thursday warned the pandemic could turn out far more costly than estimated. This seemingly undid to an extent optimism that came after vaccine makers Pfizer and BioNTech said three shots of their vaccine was effective against Omicron.

Oil prices slipped as a ratings downgrade for two Chinese property developers stoked fears over the economic health of the world's biggest oil importer, adding to worries. European oil majors BP, Royal Dutch Shell and TotalEnergies fell between 0.6% and 1.5%.

Tech stocks lost another 0.8% as investors moved into defensive sectors ahead of U.S. inflation data due on Friday which could influence the Federal Reserve's policy stance. Next week, the European Central Bank is seen maintaining its transitory inflation stance, strategists at Rabobank said.

Michael Bell, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management forecast a positive outlook for European equities next year even if policy tightens as most people are not really going to feel it at least over the next year or two if the economy grows barring COVID-19 hits. Deutsche Bank dropped 3.4% after the Wall Street Journal reported the U.S. Justice Department said the bank failed to tell prosecutors about an internal complaint in its asset-management arm's sustainable investing business.

Meanwhile, UniCredit surged 10.8% to the top of Italy's blue-chip FTSE MIB after the company said it aimed to increase its net profit on average by 10% a year through to 2024. Fashion retailer LPP jumped 14.7% hitting an all-time high after the Polish clothing company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results.

French waste and water management company Veolia led utility stocks after sources said it was set to secure EU antitrust approval along with Suez for their 13 billion euro tie-up. Utility firm EDF slipped 2.0% after a trader pointed to a media report on a French government plan to limit the impact of rising electricity prices.

Deliveroo and Delivery Hero fell after the European Commission published draft rules to give workers at online platform companies better social rights, but which companies say could lead to job losses and more litigation in court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States
3
Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

 India
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021