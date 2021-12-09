Left Menu

SpiceJet's 737 Max aircraft returns to Mumbai due to 'technical issue'

SpiceJet on Thursday said its 737 Max plane, which was heading from Mumbai to Kolkata, returned to Maharashtras capital city due to a technical issue.All Max planes were grounded in India by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA on March 13, 2019, three days after the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX plane near Addis Ababa, which had left 157 people, including four Indians, dead.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 23:25 IST
SpiceJet's 737 Max aircraft returns to Mumbai due to 'technical issue'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SpiceJet on Thursday said its 737 Max plane, which was heading from Mumbai to Kolkata, returned to Maharashtra's capital city due to a "technical issue".

All Max planes were grounded in India by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on March 13, 2019, three days after the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX plane near Addis Ababa, which had left 157 people, including four Indians, dead. After Boeing made necessary software rectifications, the DGCA had on August 26 this year lifted the ban on Max planes' commercial flight operations.

SpiceJet resumed operating its Max planes for commercial flight operations last month. "SpiceJet flight SG- 467 operating Mumbai-Kolkata returned back to Mumbai after take off due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai," a SpiceJet spokesperson said on Thursday. SpiceJet, the only operator of Max planes in the country, had signed a USD 22 billion deal with Boeing for 205 aircraft in 2017, and has 13 of these planes in its fleet at present. PTI DSP SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States
3
Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

 India
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021