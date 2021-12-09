Left Menu

Kolkata-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Mumbai after snag

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 23:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Kolkata-bound SpiceJet flight landed back after taking off from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) here on Thursday evening due to a ''technical'' issue, the airline said.

The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai, said a SpiceJet spokesperson, without divulging further details such as the number of persons on board and how long the aircraft remained airborne before making a turn back to the city airport. ''SpiceJet flight SG-467, operating on Mumbai-Kolkata route, returned back to Mumbai after take off due to a technical issue,'' the spokesperson said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

