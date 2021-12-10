Left Menu

Tunisia's govt seeks deal with IMF in 1st qtr of 2022 -central bank governor

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 10-12-2021 03:29 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 03:21 IST
  • Tunisia

Tunisia's central bank Governor Maroaune Abassi said on Thursday the government hopes to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund in the first quarter of next year on a rescue program.

He added the agreement with the IMF will be a very good sign that Tunisia will start its reforms and could push growth.

The Finance Minister Sihem Boughdiri said in an economic conference that Tunisia is far from rescheduling its debts within the Paris Club, despite the financial difficulties. (Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Chris Reese)

