U.S. safety agency discussing Tesla camera replacements

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Thursday it is discussing with Tesla its decision to replace cameras in some U.S. vehicles.

CNBC reported on Monday Tesla was replacing repeater cameras in several hundred Model S, X and 3 vehicles due to faulty circuit boards inside but had not issued a recall. NHTSA said it is "aware of the issue and has been discussing it with the manufacturer" and is "monitoring all data sources."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)