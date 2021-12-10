Nicaragua breaks ties with Taiwan, switches allegiance to Beijing

Nicaragua on Thursday broke its longstanding diplomatic ties with Taiwan, switching allegiance to Beijing in a recognition of the Chinese Communist party's One China policy and reducing Tapei's dwindling pool of international allies.

"The government of the Republic of Nicaragua today breaks diplomatic relations with Taiwan and ceases to have any contact or official relationship," the foreign ministry said in a statement issued in Spanish and English. "The People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government that represents all of China and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory," it added.

The break with Taiwan is a blow to the United States and follows months of worsening relations between the Nicaraguan government of President Daniel Ortega and Washington. Nicaragua's move leaves Taiwan with just 14 formal diplomatic allies, most of them in Latin America and the Caribbean, plus a handful of small states.

It also follows threats by the incoming leaders of Honduras to break with Tapei. However, since the Honduran election last month, the team around incoming President Xiomara Castro has rowed back https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-seeks-work-with-new-honduras-government-china-looms-2021-12-01 from that position somewhat.

