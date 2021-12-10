PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 10

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Airbus raises stakes in paint dispute with Qatar Airways https://on.ft.com/31L2Hz2 - Ministers rule out further business support under new COVID-19 restrictions https://on.ft.com/3yepLlL

- UK warned its new immigration rules will harden Irish land border https://on.ft.com/3EKUfyy - Three UK government parties to be investigated by top civil servant https://on.ft.com/3DFY7PO

Overview - Airbus said on Thursday that it will seek legal assessment of claims by Qatar Airways about surface damage to A350 jets.

- The British government has said that there would be no new financial support for companies, including hospitality and retail businesses, despite introducing fresh COVID-19 curbs. - The British government has been accused of hardening the land border on the island of Ireland under planned changes to UK's immigration rules.

- UK's top civil servant will investigate three government parties that took place last year when London was under strict COVID-19 restrictions. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

