Musk sells Tesla shares worth $963.2 million - filings

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2021 07:13 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 07:13 IST
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $963.2 million, U.S. securities filings showed on Thursday.

He also exercised stock options to buy 2.17 million shares of Tesla, according to the filings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

