Sick Kerala fisherman rescued from boat off Lakshadweep coast

A fisherman from Kerala who fell ill on a fishing boat off Lakshadweep coast was rescued on Thursday in a coordinated action by the islands' Fisheries department, Coast Guard and Police, officials said here on Friday.

Akhil, 22, fell ill onboard a Tamil Nadu fishing vessel namely Mazhai Malai Matha, on November 24 while it was around 50 nautical miles off Lakshadweep coast.

Officials said when Akhil fell ill, the fellow fishermen onboard the vessel had contacted fishing boats in the vicinity through very high frequency (VHF) wireless communication system, but to no avail.

When the condition of the fisherman became serious two days ago, they requested a boat nearby through VHF to inform their owner and seek assistance through fisheries department.

When the Lakshadweep fisheries department officials received a message from their counterparts in Tamil Nadu, the Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters in the islands was intimated and a ship was despatched for search and rescue (SAR) operation.

The ICGS ship sighted the fishing vessel around 14 NM South West of Suheli Island. Patient Akhil and his brother Prakash embarked on the ship and sailed to Kavaratti.

Lakshadweep Fisheries Department with the assistance of Coastal Police in Kavaratti brought the fishermen and admitted to Indira Gandhi Hospital here.

Officials said the patient is required to be shifted to an improved medical facility in the mainland.

