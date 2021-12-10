Left Menu

Sick Kerala fisherman rescued from boat off Lakshadweep coast

PTI | Kavaratti | Updated: 10-12-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 11:00 IST
Sick Kerala fisherman rescued from boat off Lakshadweep coast
  • Country:
  • India

A fisherman from Kerala who fell ill on a fishing boat off Lakshadweep coast was rescued on Thursday in a coordinated action by the islands' Fisheries department, Coast Guard and Police, officials said here on Friday.

Akhil, 22, fell ill onboard a Tamil Nadu fishing vessel namely Mazhai Malai Matha, on November 24 while it was around 50 nautical miles off Lakshadweep coast.

Officials said when Akhil fell ill, the fellow fishermen onboard the vessel had contacted fishing boats in the vicinity through very high frequency (VHF) wireless communication system, but to no avail.

When the condition of the fisherman became serious two days ago, they requested a boat nearby through VHF to inform their owner and seek assistance through fisheries department.

When the Lakshadweep fisheries department officials received a message from their counterparts in Tamil Nadu, the Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters in the islands was intimated and a ship was despatched for search and rescue (SAR) operation.

The ICGS ship sighted the fishing vessel around 14 NM South West of Suheli Island. Patient Akhil and his brother Prakash embarked on the ship and sailed to Kavaratti.

Lakshadweep Fisheries Department with the assistance of Coastal Police in Kavaratti brought the fishermen and admitted to Indira Gandhi Hospital here.

Officials said the patient is required to be shifted to an improved medical facility in the mainland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
4
NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021