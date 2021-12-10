Australia will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 from Jan. 10, while U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots to 16- and 17-year-olds amid rising concerns about the new Omicron variant. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* European Union countries are expected to agree to limit to nine months the duration of COVID-19 certificates for travel around the bloc, three EU sources told Reuters. * Britain's finance firms have begun issuing an array of updated work from home guidance to staff after the government toughened up rules.

AMERICAS * Dozens of U.S. Navy medics have deployed to New Mexico to treat a Delta variant-fueled surge in patients as part of a military operation to treat virus hotspots across Western and Midwest states.

* A spate of cases at Jefferies Financial Group Inc was not caused by a specific incident, the Wall Street investment bank said, and its decision to reinstate home working was erring on the side of caution. * As the pandemic raged, Canadian government inspectors frequently deemed the employers of migrant workers compliant with health and safety rules despite a lack of evidence, according to an Auditor General report.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Singapore has detected its first locally transmitted case of the Omicron variant in a member of staff at the city state's airport, authorities said, warning that more Omicron cases are likely to be detected.

* The Philippines will ban entry by people who have recently traveled to Portugal. * China's domestic air traffic, once the world's envy after a fast rebound during the pandemic, is faltering due to a zero-COVID policy that has led to tighter travel rules in Beijing and weaker consumer confidence after repeated small outbreaks.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Early hospital data from South Africa shows less than a third of patients admitted for COVID-19 during the latest wave linked to the Omicron variant are suffering severe illness, compared with two-thirds in the early stages of the last two waves.

* Malta will return to mandatory mask-wearing in outdoor and indoor spaces as from Saturday, Health Minister Chris Fearne said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Germany's vaccination advisory commission recommended the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine be given to children aged five to 11 with pre-existing conditions. * The European Union's drugs regulator said it could make sense to administer vaccine boosters as early as three months after the initial two-shot regimen.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian shares slipped and the dollar held firm on Friday as traders edged away from riskier assets amid renewed concerns about COVID-19 and ahead of key U.S. inflation data that could set direction on Federal Reserve rates.

* Japan's business mood improved in the three months to December and exports continued to benefit from robust global demand in November, a Reuters poll showed, offering policymakers hope the economy is gradually emerging from its pandemic-induced slump.

