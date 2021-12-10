Left Menu

New initiative to boost economic empowerment for Indigenous Peoples

“We invite economies to join us on this journey towards achieving greater economic empowerment for Indigenous Peoples through the IPETCA,” Nanaia Mahuta said. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 10-12-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 11:26 IST
New initiative to boost economic empowerment for Indigenous Peoples
“We invite economies to join us on this journey towards achieving greater economic empowerment for Indigenous Peoples through the IPETCA,” Nanaia Mahuta said.  Image Credit: Twitter(@UNHumanRights)
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O'Connor have announced a new initiative to strengthen economic empowerment for Indigenous Peoples.

"Aotearoa New Zealand remains committed to inclusive trade and economic growth for all, including Indigenous Peoples. The Indigenous Peoples Economic and Trade Cooperation Arrangement (IPETCA) is a first of its kind plurilateral arrangement that will enable economies and Indigenous Peoples to work effectively together," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"This Arrangement is an important step towards harnessing the unique potential of Indigenous Peoples and creating connections amongst these communities.

"Economies who join the initiative will commit to supporting critical areas of importance to Indigenous Peoples, including growing economic prosperity and preserving Indigenous values and cultural knowledge," Nanaia Mahuta said.

The IPETCA is open for any APEC Member economy, WTO Member or any other economy to join. It will be overseen and implemented by the Partnership Council, a joint decision-making body of both economy representatives and Indigenous Peoples.

"Indigenous Peoples have a long and rich history of trading and commerce, which this Arrangement will build upon. Unlocking the economic potential of Indigenous economies to enable more effective trade and addressing some of the key challenges that Indigenous Peoples face, will be a focus of the IPETCA," Damien O'Connor said.

"The Arrangement will ensure greater cooperation across a range of sectors and areas, including responsible business conduct, traditional knowledge, opportunities for micro, small and medium sized enterprises, digital trade and e-commerce, and others," Rino Tirikatene, Parliamentary Under Secretary for Trade and Export (Māori Trade) said.

"We invite economies to join us on this journey towards achieving greater economic empowerment for Indigenous Peoples through the IPETCA," Nanaia Mahuta said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
4
NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021