Gati-KWE to open 12 surface transhipment centres in 3 yrs

Express Services provider and Allcargo Group company, Gati-KWE, on Friday opened its largest surface transhipment centre (STC) here as part of its plans to set up 12 such facilities across India over the next three years.

The centre has capabilities to process short-haul cargo deliveries in North and long-haul cargo movements on a pan-India spread. The overall target is to set up 12 such facilities over a period of three years. After Farukhnagar centre, similar facilities at five more cities -- Mumbai, Bengaluru, Indore, Nagpur, Indore and Hyderabad-- will be established in the near future, the company said.

Spread over 1.5 lakh sqft and connecting to all major national highways, in strategically located Western Peripheral Expressway in Farukh Nagar, the Gati-KWE's shipment centre will offer customers the key advantage of speedier freight movement and lower dwell time, the company said at the launch. This will be achieved by facilitating express trucking routes and enabling short-haul cargo transport from the Farukh Nagar STC to Delhi/NCR and entire North India, it said. ''The opening of our first new-age STC at Farukhnagar marks a key milestone in Gati's history. This will be the first of 12 modern, automated and environmentally friendly STCs we establish across the county as we embark on a new chapter in Gati's journey,'' said Pirojshaw Sarkari, Chief Executive Officer, Gati Limited.

Allcargo is the promoter and the single largest shareholder of Gati with 47 per cent ownership, followed by KWE with about 3.5 per cent shares in the company.

Gati-Kintetsu Express Private Limited (Gati-KWE) is a JV between Gati and Kintetsu World Express (KWE), in which Gati holds 70 per cent stake while KWE holds 30 per cent.

''Our focus is very firmly on delivering exceptional customer experience and this phase of modernising our infrastructure will go a long way in ensuring the same,'' said Pirojshaw. He said the facility will ensure the company offer its customers across North India significantly improved transit times, while simultaneously being located so it does not congest the NCR region any further with its line haul movements.

Set up at the Allcargo Logistics' 1.8-million sq ft. logistics park at Farukh Nagar, the tech-driven facility will offer customers the added advantages of optimised supply chains, reduced dwell times and access to all major National Highways and seamless connectivity into the country's hinterlands, the company said. ''With a co-located Gati Nivas - as we call our company provided staff quarters - and several technology and automation pilots we are running, Farukhnagar exemplifies the future of Gati,'' added Pirojshaw.

With no inconveniences of congestion, the STC has been designed in compliance with green norms, and is also equipped with capabilities to process short-haul cargo deliveries in North India and long-haul cargo movements on a Pan-India spread.

A tech-driven infrastructure along with automated and paperless processes has enhanced the ability of the STC to process cargo loads of around 1,000 trucks per day. The facility also has a throughput capacity of over 15,000 tonnes with the ability to scale up and daily package volume capacity of over 600,000 tonnes. This has enabled Gati-KWE to focus on minimizing transit times between far south and north-east regions of the country to North India, the company said. With a strong presence across Asia, including a nationwide network Gati covers 735 out of the country's 739 districts, and more than 19,800 PIN Codes.

An AI-powered round-the-clock tracking system will enable customers to have access to real-time updates and forecasts facilitating the unloading and sorting of cargo in a timely and convenient manner, as per the company. Leveraging the potential of deep analytics will help in guiding trucks to ply on the best possible routes while entering the STC and leaving it to make last-mile deliveries within specified timelines, it said. Gati-KWE's express logistics customers can get regular cargo movement updates and raise queries on a user-friendly digital interface offered by the STC, it said.

