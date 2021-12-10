Left Menu

ETO Motors to deploy over 350 EVs at Kevadia in 6 months

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 12:55 IST
Electric mobility solutions and services provider ETO Motors on Friday said it plans to deploy over 350 electric vehicles in the next four to six months at Kevadia in Gujarat, the home of the Statue of Unity.

The company has commenced operations of over 50 of its 'TriLux' electric three-wheelers at Kevadia in partnership with the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority (SOUADTGA). The entire fleet of the 50 electric three-Wheelers is being operated by women and will cover all of Kevadia, the company said in a statement.

''The company would further look at deploying over 350 electric vehicles in the next four to six months,'' it added.

ETO Motors Managing Director & CEO N K Rawal said the company is contributing towards making Kevadia India's first electric vehicle city.

The company's EVs have been deployed in the form of passenger and logistics mobility solutions across the country through several other projects, Rawal added.

