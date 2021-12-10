TickerPlant Launches CryptoWire: The Global Crypto Super App

• CryptoWire is focused on providing Knowledge, Research, Training, Awareness, Information & Data based on principles of Credibility & Stability Mumbai, December 10, 2021: Keeping with the tradition of foresight in envisioning creation of world-class financial markets and ecosystem by 63 moons technologies limited (63 moons), its subsidiary TickerPlant has announced the launch of CryptoWire - a global crypto super app.

The CryptoWire seeks to empower participants in the crypto universe with a super app that will provide real-time market prices and insight, news, knowledge, research, training, information and data platform through Crypto University, CryptoTV and CryptoWire for crypto assets and blockchain.

The Company is guided by the new board with strong governance principles and its eminent members are: Board Members Designation Justice Deepak Verma Former Judge, Supreme Court Chairman of the Board Prof R. Vaidyanathan Retd. Professor of Finance - IIM Bangalore Member - National Security Advisory Board Non-Executive Director Mr. Mukesh Joshi Former Chairman - CBDT Former Special Director, Enforcement Directorate (ED) Non-Executive Director Capt. A. Nagarajan Retd. IAS, Former Chief Secretary - Tamil Nadu Non-Executive Director Dr. R. B. Barman Former Executive Director – RBI Non-Executive Director Mr. M. L. Sharma Former Special Director - CBI Former Central Information Commissioner Non-Executive Director Mr. Ghanshyam Dass Former Country (India) Head - NASDAQ Former MD – NASDAQ (Asia Pacific) Non-Executive Director Advocate P. R. Ramesh B.Com, ICSI, ICWA, LLB Former GM & EA to SEBI Chairman, Former Chief of Compliance and Legal - SBI Capital Markets Non-Executive Director Mr. Jigish Sonagara Founder - BillMart, AIDIA Former Director & Head, Exchange Technology - 63 moons MD & CEO Mr. Rushabh Shah Former Head of New Ventures – 63 moons Executive Director & COO Mr. Nimish Shukla President – Communications and Corporate Affairs, 63 moons Executive Director & CCO The Company which has always been a strong proponent and advocate of tech-centric, transparent and efficient solutions emphasizes that CryptoWire is Neither A Crypto Exchange Nor A Cryptocurrency but offers to empower its participants with comprehensive, unbiased information, going beyond exchanges. The CryptoWire users can access: • World’s 1st Crypto University – a digital university that caters to all: from ABC to PhD and super specialized courses.

• World’s 1st CryptoTV – a dedicated 24*7 crypto and blockchain YouTube channel and mobile IPTV. It provides in-depth analysis and awareness of global developments, trend reports, discussions, debates and guidance from international experts.

• World’s 1st CryptoWire – a wire service with tools like arbitrage opportunities identification, watchlist creation, lending & borrowing rates.

In short, it covers complete global market universe in crypto, blockchain, asset digitization and development. “Following our Hon'ble PM's vision, we are creating the most credible Crypto & Blockchain universe based on knowledge, research, training, awareness, information and data from the world's best. CryptoWire will be the most credible port of call for entry into the Crypto Universe providing Credibility - backed by strong governance principles guided by the board, Stability - powered by robust technology and by giving information of most curated data,” said Jigish Sonagara, Managing Director and CEO of TickerPlant.

“At CryptoWire, we are converging the system to engage with all stakeholders and expand the sphere of knowledge to a wider community.” Sonagara added.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)