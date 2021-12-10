Lupin announces launch of its diagnostics business

Homegrown pharma major Lupin Ltd on Friday announced the launch of its diagnostics arm as part of its strategy to provide integrated healthcare in India.

Lupin Diagnostics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has formally commenced operations in the country, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it has established a 45,000 sq ft National Reference Laboratory in Navi Mumbai. The core facilities of the laboratory include all major diagnostics services, preventive health checkups, and a comprehensive range of tests.

All the processing will be operated by Lupin Healthcare as a hub and will be connected to a nation-wide network of regional, satellite and collection centers. In addition, Lupin is identifying franchisee partners for the initiative, it added.

Commenting on the development, Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said, ''combining decades of experience and knowledge in the field of therapeutics, we aim to provide our doctors, patients and consumers with the same experience offering quality diagnostic services that are built on trust.'' Lupin Diagnostics will provide a comprehensive range of diagnostic tests. These include molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, microbiology, serology, histopathology and cytology, haematology and immunology, among others, the filing said.

