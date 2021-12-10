Left Menu

FTSE heads lower for third day after glum GDP figures

UK's FTSE 100 slipped for a third straight session on Friday as data pointed to stalling economic growth in Britain even before the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant, while investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. inflation numbers.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-12-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 14:00 IST
FTSE heads lower for third day after glum GDP figures
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 slipped for a third straight session on Friday as data pointed to stalling economic growth in Britain even before the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant, while investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. inflation numbers. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index eased 0.2% by 0806 GMT, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index fell 0.3%.

Royal Dutch Shell slipped 0.7% ahead of shareholder vote to approve a plan to get rid of the oil and gas company's dual share structure and move its headquarters to London from The Hague. Oil majors were also hit by a dip in crude prices as traders locked in profits from a strong run-up this week.

Data showed Britain's economy grew by a weaker-than-expected 0.1% in October, leaving it 0.5% smaller than it was in February 2020, just before the country went into its first COVID-19 lockdown. The data raised doubts about a December rate hike from the Bank of England. Base metal miners capped some of the losses on the commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index, helped by low inventories and monetary policy easing by top consumer China.

AB Foods inched up 0.2% after saying trading to date in its new financial year at its Primark fashion business had been ahead of expectations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
4
NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021