Piyush Goyal launches ‘Meghalayan Age’ store in New Delhi

"World has not still seen the huge potential of the North-East," said Shri Piyush Goyal, launching the 'Meghalayan Age' store in New Delhi. Stating that the Mulberry Silk of Meghalaya besides Shawls, Bamboo, Handicrafts and various other unique products of the Northeast will have a huge market not only for visitors from India but also from across the world, the Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal said, "the World is Your Stage."

Quoting Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi that "India cannot develop until the North-East and Eastern parts of India come up to the level of Western and Southern India," Shri Goyal said, "he has, in his heart and in his commitment, such a deep passion for the development of the North-East and a better future for the people of the North-East that it is compulsive for all of us Ministers to focus our attention to see what more we can do for the North-East."

Lauding the "minimalist design" of the state's exclusive prime store in the heart of the national capital, Shri Piyush Goyal complimented Chief Minister Shri Conrad Sangma for setting up the store that will provide the local artisans and more than 43,000 weavers of the state a window to showcase the rich culture, heritage, art, and ethnic products of Meghalaya and the store will support the state's cottage industry.

"After seeing the wonderful work that our artisans, weavers, handicrafts persons are doing in Meghalaya, I can only say that what we are seeing is just a tip of the iceberg, potential is huge, your capabilities are bigger than that I can see, the capacities that you have demonstrated are immense," said Shri Goyal.

Dedicating the gathering present at the Meghalayan Age store launch last evening to the memory of CDS, General Bipin Rawat, Shri Goyal said he was a true KarmaYogi and passionate about making India great.

