Jaipur airport takes additional measures to implement new Covid guidelines

The Jaipur International Airport has put up additional facilities and arrangements to ensure strict implementation of the latest COVID-19 guidelines.

''Four registration counters and four sampling booths have become operational. Moreover, the number of Rapid PCR machines has also been increased. A dedicated waiting area sufficient for 150 passengers has also been set up'' a senior official of the airport said.

The officer informed that the waiting area is equipped with facilities such as washrooms, Wi-Fi service, online payment facility, and service executives to assist the passengers.

