Jaipur airport takes additional measures to implement new Covid guidelines
- Country:
- India
The Jaipur International Airport has put up additional facilities and arrangements to ensure strict implementation of the latest COVID-19 guidelines.
''Four registration counters and four sampling booths have become operational. Moreover, the number of Rapid PCR machines has also been increased. A dedicated waiting area sufficient for 150 passengers has also been set up'' a senior official of the airport said.
The officer informed that the waiting area is equipped with facilities such as washrooms, Wi-Fi service, online payment facility, and service executives to assist the passengers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Jaipur International Airport
- Wi-Fi
- Rapid PCR