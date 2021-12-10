Left Menu

MG Motor to commence exports of Hector to Nepal

Automaker MG Motor India on Friday said it is all set to commence exports from its Halol-based manufacturing plant in Gujarat.The company will start exporting its SUV model Hector to Nepal as the first step towards its expansion plan for other south Asian countries.MG Motor began commercial production in India on May 6, 2019, and launched its first model in June 2019.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 15:18 IST
MG Motor to commence exports of Hector to Nepal
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Automaker MG Motor India on Friday said it is all set to commence exports from its Halol-based manufacturing plant in Gujarat.

The company will start exporting its SUV model Hector to Nepal as the first step towards its expansion plan for other south Asian countries.

MG Motor began commercial production in India on May 6, 2019, and launched its first model in June 2019. The company has so far sold over 72,500 units of Hector till date in the country.

''The automaker is constantly progressing its operations, expanding the market reach, stakeholder base, and adding new customers and partners to the MG family. Taking this spirit forward, MG is geared up to expand its footprint across the other south Asian countries, starting with Nepal,'' MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said in a statement.

Hector has played a vital role in establishing the company's prowess in the auto industry as dynamic and aggressive as the Indian Auto space, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
4
NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021