Lupin forays into diagnostics business

Homegrown pharma major Lupin on Friday announced its foray into the diagnostics business and plans to have around 100 laboratories as well as 1,000 collection centres across the country over the next five years.

The laboratories would be company-owned, while the collection centres would be a mix of company-owned and franchise outlets.

Lupin Diagnostics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, plans to enter the eastern and western parts of the country to begin with and then move on to other locations.

The company aims to have 11 laboratories in the current fiscal.

''We want to give the consumers the best experience when it comes to diagnostics. Our focus would be on quality in every aspect from sample collection to the delivery of reports,'' Lupin President (India Region Formulations) Rajeev Sibal told reporters in an online press conference.

The company is going to focus on quality, starting from temperature-controlled movement of samples to delivery of insightful reports, he added.

''Consumers would be able to track and trace their reports all along the process. Besides, all our laboratories would be NABL accredited,'' Sibal noted.

When asked about investments the company plans to make on the new vertical, Sibal noted: ''We would have the funding that is required... whatever needs would be there so that we are among the top five diagnostics firms in the country in the next five years.'' There would be no dearth of resources for building the diagnostics business, he added without sharing details.

On revenue targets from the new vertical, he declined to share details and added that the current focus of the company is to establish the business.

Sibal noted that the company would focus on both organic and inorganic routes to grow the business.

Lupin Diagnostics Head Ravindra Kumar noted that the company has set a target to have 100 laboratories and around 1,000 collection centres over the next five years.

Lupin Diagnostics has formally commenced operations in the country.

The company said it has established a 45,000 sq ft National Reference Laboratory in Navi Mumbai. The core facilities of the laboratory include all major diagnostics services, preventive health checkups, and a comprehensive range of tests.

All the processing will be operated by Lupin Healthcare as a hub and will be connected to a nation-wide network of regional, satellite and collection centers.

In addition, Lupin is identifying franchisee partners for the initiative.

''Combining decades of experience and knowledge in the field of therapeutics, we aim to provide our doctors, patients and consumers with the same experience offering quality diagnostic services that are built on trust,'' Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said.

Lupin Diagnostics will provide a comprehensive range of diagnostic tests. These include molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, microbiology, serology, histopathology and cytology, haematology and immunology, among others.

