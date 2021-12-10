Left Menu

13.3 cr yet to get 1st jab; India 17th as on Oct 31 in proportion of populace fully vaccinated: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 16:01 IST
13.3 cr yet to get 1st jab; India 17th as on Oct 31 in proportion of populace fully vaccinated: Govt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India was in 17th position in terms of proportion of population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as on October 31, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

In a written reply to a query in the Lower House, she said that as of December 8, around 13.3 crore beneficiaries against an estimated adult population of 93.9 crore are yet to get the first dose of Covid vaccine.

Of those who got the first dose, 33.6 crore -- 17.2 crore male, 16.4 crore female and 90,000 of 'other gender' -- are yet to receive the second jab, Pawar said.

The top 10 major countries (with an estimated population of more than five crore) by the share of fully vaccinated people were South Korea, Japan, Italy, France, the UK, Germany, the USA, Turkey, Brazil and Mexico, the minister said quoting data from www.ourworldindata.org.

She said that 53 per cent of the eligible adult population has received both doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of December 8. Adequate quantity of vaccine doses has been made available to all states and Union Territories, Pawar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
4
NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021