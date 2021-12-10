Left Menu

Disinvestment of some PSUs a continuous process, says govt

Disinvestment of some public sector units is a continuous process and the Container Corporation of India Ltd CONCOR is one such unit, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday.Replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the process of CONCOR disinvestment started during the Congress regime in 1994-95.Disinvestment of some of the public sector units has been a continuous process.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 16:07 IST
Disinvestment of some PSUs a continuous process, says govt
  • Country:
  • India

Disinvestment of some public sector units is a continuous process and the Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR) is one such unit, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the process of CONCOR disinvestment started during the Congress regime in 1994-95.

''Disinvestment of some of the public sector units has been a continuous process. CONCOR today is an industry which already has over 15 container train operators in the country,'' he said.

Vaishnaw pointed out that disinvestment of CONCOR was made even when the incumbent Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was the railways minister.

''In 1994-95, 20 per cent equity in CONCOR was disinvested and in 1995-96, during the Congress government itself, another 3.05 per cent was disinvested,'' he informed the house.

''During the Congress governments, there was a total disinvestment of 24.35 per cent of CONCOR while in the non-Congress governments, it is 20.3 per cent,'' he said. In his written reply, the minister said CONCOR has a network of 61 terminals (inland container depot/container freight station) on all-India basis, which are well connected to the country's major gateway ports. ''At this point of time, the Government of India holds 54.80% equity in CONCOR. There are 19 private sector container train operators in the field with 24 terminals all over India.

''Looking at the structure of the container transport industry, it has been identified as one of the entities where the process, started in 1994, can be taken ahead,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
4
NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021