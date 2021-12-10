Left Menu

UK economy barely grows as nation faces new restrictions

The United Kingdoms economy barely grew in October as construction activity slowed due to shortages of building materials and rising prices caused by shipping bottlenecks around the world.The Office for National Statistics said Friday that gross domestic product increased by 0.1 from the previous month, below the forecast of 0.4 from a survey of economists.

PTI | London | Updated: 10-12-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 16:23 IST
UK economy barely grows as nation faces new restrictions
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom's economy barely grew in October as construction activity slowed due to shortages of building materials and rising prices caused by shipping bottlenecks around the world.

The Office for National Statistics said Friday that gross domestic product increased by 0.1% from the previous month, below the forecast of 0.4% from a survey of economists. The U.K. economy remains 0.5% smaller than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic, the office said.

Construction output fell 1.8% in October, the biggest drop since April 2020, the agency said. Manufacturing output was flat.

Growth remained positive primarily because of an increase in demand for face-to-face medical appointments as COVID-19 restrictions eased and the government pressured doctors to see more patients in person. That drove a 0.4% increase in output from service industries, the statistics office said. The data comes as the economy braces for renewed restrictions to slow the spread of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus. The government has called for people to again work from home and mandated COVID-19 passes for entrance into nightclubs and large events. “Weak growth in October and the more recent emergence of omicron mean hopes that either the health or economic pain of this crisis would be all over by Christmas have been dashed,” said James Smith, research director of the Resolution Foundation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
4
NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021