Bajaj Electricals shares zoom 7 pc on board's approval for corporate structure review
Shares of Bajaj Electricals Ltd on Friday rallied over 7 per cent after its board approved a review of its corporate structure On the BSE, the shares spurted 7.35 per cent to close at Rs 1,123.6. Intra-day, it touched a high of Rs 1,159.95.
On the NSE, the scrip ended the day at Rs 1,126, a jump of 7.6 per cent.
It was trading at an intra-day high value of Rs 1,169.15 on the exchange.
In terms of traded volume, over 22 lakh scrips changed hands-on bourses during the trading session.
The company in a regulatory filing on Thursday said its board has approved a review of its corporate structure, including a move to hive off its power transmission and power distribution business verticals as an independent entity.
It said that it would explore a full range of options and alternatives, including demerger, subsidiarisation, and strategic partnerships.
