Bajaj Electricals shares zoom 7 pc on board's approval for corporate structure review

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 16:29 IST
Shares of Bajaj Electricals Ltd on Friday rallied over 7 per cent after its board approved a review of its corporate structure On the BSE, the shares spurted 7.35 per cent to close at Rs 1,123.6. Intra-day, it touched a high of Rs 1,159.95.

On the NSE, the scrip ended the day at Rs 1,126, a jump of 7.6 per cent.

It was trading at an intra-day high value of Rs 1,169.15 on the exchange.

In terms of traded volume, over 22 lakh scrips changed hands-on bourses during the trading session.

The company in a regulatory filing on Thursday said its board has approved a review of its corporate structure, including a move to hive off its power transmission and power distribution business verticals as an independent entity.

It said that it would explore a full range of options and alternatives, including demerger, subsidiarisation, and strategic partnerships.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

