Deepak Fertilisers shares gain over 2 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 16:44 IST
Shares of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation on Friday rose over 2 per cent after its subsidiary performed the groundbreaking ceremony of a technical ammonium nitrate plant in Odisha and announced a Rs 2,200 crore investment in it.

The scrip climbed 2.2 per cent to settle at Rs 375.9 on BSE.

On NSE, the shares closed with a 2.54 per cent gain at Rs 376.

Smartchem Technologies Ltd, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Deepak Fertilisers, on Thursday performed the groundbreaking ceremony and foundation stone laying of its Technical Ammonium Nitrate complex at Gopalpur Industrial Park.

The project is being built with an investment of Rs 2,200 crore and will have a capacity of 377 KTPA, it said in a regulatory filing.

''Technical Ammonium Nitrate, being an international commodity, this project will put Odisha on the map for international recognition,'' it added.

