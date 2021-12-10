Left Menu

Sebi's SCORES platform disposed of 3,789 complaints in Nov

Most complaints were pending against stock broker Sunness Capital India.Vikas Lifecare, Cig Realty Fund, Karvy Investment Advisory Services, Regency Investments, Analysewise Investment Advisors, Evexia Lifecare, Nirmal Bang Securities and Purnartha Investment Advisers are among other entities against whom complaints have been pending for over three months.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 16:55 IST
Sebi's SCORES platform disposed of 3,789 complaints in Nov
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 3,789 complaints received through grievance redressal system SCORES have been disposed of against listed entities or market intermediaries in November, according to the data released by Sebi on Friday.

SCORES is a grievance redressal system which was launched in June 2011.

It is a platform designed to help investors lodge their complaints online with Sebi, pertaining to the securities market, against companies, intermediaries, and market infrastructure institutions.

At the beginning of the month, 4,159 complaints were pending and 3,056 complaints were received in November, the data showed.

The regulator also noted that there were 26 complaints as of November 2021 which were pending for more than three months. In a separate public notice, Sebi mentioned the 12 entities against whom these complaints have been pending for more than three months on SCORES as of November 30, 2021. Most complaints were pending against stock broker Sunness Capital India.

Vikas Lifecare, Cig Realty Fund, Karvy Investment Advisory Services, Regency Investments, Analysewise Investment Advisors, Evexia Lifecare, Nirmal Bang Securities and Purnartha Investment Advisers are among other entities against whom complaints have been pending for over three months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
4
Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

 Lithuania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021