Garden in my glass - Tanqueray in collaboration with Rahul Mishra curated an indulgent evening of an experiential fashion showcase and garden-fresh cocktails at Diablo, Mehrauli.

December 10, 2021 - In its endeavor to keep things fresh and celebrate all things green, Tanqueray partnered with the much-celebrated designer, Rahul Mishra. The city witnessed a bedazzling invite-only fashion experiential showcasing a series of eight looks each from the collections ‘The Dawn’, Couture Spring 2021 and ‘The Shape of Air’, Couture Fall 2021 showcased previously at the Paris Haute Couture Week. The theme of the affair was “Garden in my glass”, and the exquisite evening saw Mishra bejewel the occasion with his flair for Indian handicraft and artistic expression. The space was further enhanced by ambient lighting and sound, setting the tone of the evening up a notch. The highlight of the evening’s setting was the eclectic and bespoke vertical botanical garden bar set up by Tanqueray. Owing to the “Garden in a glass” theme, the bar featured elements that exude a sense of tranquillity and enchantment. The bartender handpicked botanicals from the live bar, as the guests watched their tipples be meticulously concocted and poured into their goblets. The flow of the evening was seamless and easy-going supplemented by engaging conversations and interactions with Designer Rahul Mishra, and a showcase that continued throughout the event. As one of the first Indian designers to showcase at the Paris Haute Couture Week, Mishra champions slow fashion with traditional Indian crafts. His brand philosophy of the 3 E’s - Environment, Employment, and Empowerment congealed perfectly into Tanqueray’s botanical cornerstone. In light of the collaboration, Shweta Jain, Chief Business Development Officer - Luxury Reserve Craft & Strategic Accounts, Diageo - the company that umbrellas Tanqeray, said, “Being one of the leading gins in the world, Tanqueray intends to further its legacy and reach a wider and discerning audience. With stellar yet mindful collaborations with stalwarts from consumer-focused industries, Tanqueray is well on its way to accomplishing this.” Rahul Mishra, the other half of the event adds, “The ambition of the collaboration is to celebrate fashion that holds values of art, craft, and sustainable living thereby creating more awareness around the environment and making conscious dialogue ‘en vogue.” The association with Tanqueray to host a crisp, fresh, and picturesque showcase enables that vision.” The event was graced by the presence of the city’s creme de la creme such as Ritu Kumar, Eeshaan Kashyap, Samrat Banerjee, Varun Rana, Sukhneet Wadhwa, Arjun Madan etc A splendid evening of conscious fashion, tipples and conversations.

