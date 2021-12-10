Encore's India Operation Recognized for Its Empowering Workplace Culture and Inclusive People Practices

Gurugram, Haryana, India – Business Wire India Encore’s India-based operations, through its subsidiary, Midland Credit Management (MCM), received multiple industry recognitions for its empowering workplace culture and intentionally inclusive, best-in-class people practices.

In October 2021, Great Place to Work®, the global organization well known for its work on workplace culture, recognized MCM in India for its ‘great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance’. The organization partners with more than 1,100 companies annually, across more than 22 industries, to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. MCM in India is now Great Place to Work® certified for the twelve-month period from October 2021 to October 2022.

In November 2021, MCM in India was also recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) for the fourth consecutive year. Avtar, India’s premier diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) solutions firm, and Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media), a strategic professional services firm dedicated to advancing DEI in the workplace, honored MCM with the recognition, as well as a place in the group’s Hall of Fame, reserved for companies who consistently demonstrate exemplary workplace culture.

The BCWI recognition comes from Avtar and Seramount’s sixth annual study, which surveyed gender inclusion practices, programs, and policies at 334 companies with at least 500 employees in India spanning every major industry, geographical location, and line of business, between February and June 2021.

Furthermore, MCM in India was honored as an Exemplar of Inclusion on Avtar and Seramount’s Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI), which surveys companies’ diversity representation across key areas like gender, generation, disabilities and belonging to LGBTQ+ groups; practices for fostering diversity and inclusion in recruitment, retention, and advancement of people from diverse groups; and company culture on inclusion.

“MCM has always prided itself in its employee-centric and intentionally inclusive workplace culture. Our every decision is made with our employees, and their holistic well-being, under consideration,” said Jaison Thomas, Managing Director of MCM in India. “With everything we do, we aim to ensure that it helps our employees thrive and realize their full potential. This is in sync with our corporate values, which emphasize care and inclusion. Being named as a Great Place To Work®, and to be featured on the 100 Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) list for four years in a row, is great recognition and affirmation of our efforts to build a culture we’re very proud of. For this, the credit goes to every single employee at MCM – it’s their hard work and commitment which powers our success story.” About Midland Credit Management Midland Credit Management (MCM) is a company that works with consumers to resolve their past-due financial obligations. Since 1953, MCM has been working with consumers to achieve a healthy financial outlook by empowering consumers through education and customized payment plans.

Encore Capital Group Inc, MCM’s parent company, is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries in over ten geographies around the globe, Encore purchases or services portfolios of receivables from major banks, credit unions, and utility providers. Headquartered in San Diego, Encore is a publicly-traded NASDAQ Global Select company (ticker symbol: ECPG) and a component stock of the Russell 2000, the S&P Small Cap 600, and the Wilshire 4500.

More information about the company can be found at http://www.encorecapital.com.

More information about the company’s Midland Credit Management subsidiary can be found at https://www.midlandcreditonline.com/.

