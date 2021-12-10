Left Menu

AstraZeneca Pharma India shares jump 2 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 17:12 IST
AstraZeneca Pharma India shares jump 2 pc
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India on Friday jumped nearly 2 per cent after biopharmaceutical multinational AstraZeneca said it has initiated engagements with Indian health authorities to provide the latest evidence of Evusheld, its COVID-19 prevention drug.

On the BSE, the shares closed at Rs 3,145 higher 1.9 per cent over the previous close. Intra-day, it had touched Rs 3,163.6.

On the NSE, the scrip ended at Rs 3,138.5, a gain of 1.58 per cent.

It was trading at an intra-day high value of Rs 3,166.25 In terms of traded volume, over 18,000 shares were traded on the exchanges during the day.

Evusheld is the company's COVID-19 prevention drug for people with the weakened immune system and has received emergency use authorisation (EUA) in the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
4
Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

 Lithuania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021