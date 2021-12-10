Encore's India operation recognized for empowering workplace culture, inclusive people practices

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Encore's India-based operations, through its subsidiary, Midland Credit Management (MCM), received multiple industry recognitions for its empowering workplace culture and intentionally inclusive, best-in-class people practices. In October 2021, Great Place to Work, the global organization well known for its work on workplace culture, recognized MCM in India for its 'great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance'.

The organization partners with more than 1,100 companies annually, across more than 22 industries, to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. MCM in India is now Great Place to Work certified for the twelve-month period from October 2021 to October 2022.

In November 2021, MCM in India was also recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) for the fourth consecutive year. Avtar, India's premier diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) solutions firm, and Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media), a strategic professional services firm dedicated to advancing DEI in the workplace, honored MCM with the recognition, as well as a place in the group's Hall of Fame, reserved for companies who consistently demonstrate exemplary workplace culture. The BCWI recognition comes from Avtar and Seramount's sixth annual study, which surveyed gender inclusion practices, programs, and policies at 334 companies with at least 500 employees in India spanning every major industry, geographical location, and line of business, between February and June 2021.

Furthermore, MCM in India was honored as an Exemplar of Inclusion on Avtar and Seramount's Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI), which surveys companies' diversity representation across key areas like gender, generation, disabilities and belonging to LGBTQ+ groups; practices for fostering diversity and inclusion in recruitment, retention, and advancement of people from diverse groups; and company culture on inclusion. "MCM has always prided itself in its employee-centric and intentionally inclusive workplace culture. Our every decision is made with our employees, and their holistic well-being, under consideration," said Jaison Thomas, Managing Director of MCM in India. "With everything we do, we aim to ensure that it helps our employees thrive and realize their full potential. This is in sync with our corporate values, which emphasize care and inclusion. Being named as a Great Place To Work, and to be featured on the 100 Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) list for four years in a row, is great recognition and affirmation of our efforts to build a culture we're very proud of. For this, the credit goes to every single employee at MCM - it's their hard work and commitment which powers our success story."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)