Sanjay Dhaka, NSUI, Lohawat president contributes to social issues

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI/ThePRTree): During the pandemic, Sanjay Dhaka under the command of the national and state leadership of the Lohawat assembly played a vital role in distributing food to the needy and providing water for fodder for the cows in Goushala. He is the president of the Jodhpur Youth Congress Assembly, Lohawat. Sanjay Dhaka's mission is to improve education and provide opportunities to all people in need around the world. He works tirelessly to inspire and encourage women. He has been contributing to the social and economic transformation of many lives.

Sanjay Dhaka, in 2016, joined the National Student Union of India (NSUI) for the sake of students' interests and the first election of Government P.G., Phalodi. Phalodi, the president of the college student union, was the target of his campaign. From 2016 onwards, as a full member of the NSUI student political group, he took part in many picketing actions. Sanjay Dhaka was named state secretary of the NSUI organization in Rajasthan in 2017. In 2018, he was reappointed as the State General Secretary in the organization, based on his hard work and dedication. In the organizational elections of the Rajasthan Youth Congress in March 2019, he ran from the Lohawat (123) assembly constituency and won, becoming the president of the Youth Congress Assembly, Lohawat of Jodhpur. Talking about his journey and contributions, Sanjay says, "The pandemic was a tough time for all. I feel privileged to have been able to put all my resources to good use and alleviate mankind in these difficult times of need. I believe that if one can, they should leave no stone unturned to bring a change for the better. Life isn't about materialistic pleasures or achievements. It is about showing enough concern for others and taking advantage of opportunities to help others."

The young leader from Congress is seeking to unite all of the voices of youth from all walks of life on a single stage. Sanjay Dhaka is dedicated to the holistic growth and advancement of individuals who are in need throughout the world. He constantly expresses himself clearly and believes in being honest in all parts of his life. Sanjay Dhaka is committed to a complete transformation, with the help of his counseling team and sessions for the benefit of the less fortunate in our community in areas such as education, business, health and sanitation, public interactions, wellness, languages, and culture. This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

