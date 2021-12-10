Left Menu

Maha: Minor siblings rescued within hours of going missing in Kalyan

Two minor siblings were rescued within hours of being reported missing from their home in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Friday. A 13-year-old girl and her nine-year-old brother went missing from their home in Chikanghar in Kalyan on Thursday and their mother lodged a complaint with the police, senior inspector Ashok Honmane said.

Two minor siblings were rescued within hours of being reported missing from their home in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday. A 13-year-old girl and her nine-year-old brother went missing from their home in Chikanghar in Kalyan on Thursday and their mother lodged a complaint with the police, senior inspector Ashok Honmane said. A case of kidnapping was registered and four teams were formed to trace the children, he said, adding that neighbouring police stations and the Railway police were alerted.

RPF personnel spotted the children travelling in an express train at around 12 am and they were brought to Kalyan and handed over to their mother, the official added.

