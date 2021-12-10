Left Menu

Alembic invests in bio pharmaceutical research company

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 18:12 IST
Alembic invests in bio pharmaceutical research company
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Friday said it has made a strategic investment in RIGImmune Inc, a biopharmaceutical research company co-founded by two prominent Yale University professors.

RIGImmune, Inc is focused on the development of RNA-based therapies for viral diseases and oncology applications by targeting the innate immune target, RIG-I.

RIGImmune will utilise the proceeds of the series seed round to further the development of therapeutic oligonucleotides developed by Anna Pyle and Akiko Iwasaki.

Alembic has acquired preferred stock in RIGImmune amounting to a 19.97 per cent post-money stake in the first closing of the series seed round that was completed recently.

''Apart from pursuing internal projects, we believe we can accelerate our efforts by making strategic investments in companies that are leaders in their field and this investment marks the beginning for us,'' Alembic Managing Director Pranav Amin noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

 Lithuania
4
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021