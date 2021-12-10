China looks to strengthen economic and trade cooperation with Nicaragua
China is looking to strengthen and promote its economic and trade cooperation with Nicaragua, China's vice commerce minister said on Friday, after the two nations re-established diplomatic ties .
China and Nicaragua will be able to expand cooperation in investment and infrastructure developments, Yu Jianhua said in a statement after meeting with a representative from Nicaragua.
