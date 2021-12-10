Left Menu

China looks to strengthen economic and trade cooperation with Nicaragua

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 10-12-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 18:16 IST
  • China

China is looking to strengthen and promote its economic and trade cooperation with Nicaragua, China's vice commerce minister said on Friday, after the two nations re-established diplomatic ties .

China and Nicaragua will be able to expand cooperation in investment and infrastructure developments, Yu Jianhua said in a statement after meeting with a representative from Nicaragua.

