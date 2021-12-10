Left Menu

Flight to LA diverted to Oklahoma due to unruly passenger

PTI | Oklahomacity | Updated: 10-12-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 18:25 IST
A flight from Washington, DC, to Los Angeles was diverted to Oklahoma City after an unruly passenger assaulted a flight attendant, police said.

An air marshal who was on board the Delta Air Lines flight had the passenger in custody when the flight landed Thursday night, Oklahoma City Police Capt. Arthur Gregory told TV station KFOR.

The flight continued on to Los Angeles after the passenger was removed.

In a statement, Delta praised the “quick action and professionalism” of its crew and air marshals for their handling of the situation.

Last month, Attorney General Merrick Garland directed US attorneys across the country to prioritise prosecutions of federal crimes that occur on commercial flights amid a historic spike in cases involving unruly passengers.

Federal law prohibits interfering with a flight crew, including assaulting, intimidating or threatening crew members.

The Federal Aviation Association said last month that it had referred 37 cases involving unruly airline passengers to the FBI for possible criminal prosecution since the number of disruptions on flights began to spike in January.

