Ashok Leyland 'BADA DOST' bags CII Design Excellence award

Equipped with BS-VI engine, it has two variants i4 and i3 offering best-in-class payload capacity of 1,860 kg and 1,400 kg respectively, the release said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-12-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 18:30 IST
Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland on Friday said its light commercial vehicle 'BADA DOST' has bagged the CII Design Excellence Award.

The award instituted by the Confederation of Indian Industry was presented to the city-based heavy commercial vehicle maker, under the 'Mobility Design: Four-wheelers commercial vehicle' category.

''We are glad to have won this award. This is a testament to our efforts to create designs that meet the expectations of our customers, improve the driver's experience, while at the same time create a vehicle that is efficient in the transportation of goods'', company chief technology officer N Saravanan said in a company statement.

CII Design Excellence Awards acknowledge and celebrate Indian design and innovation. They strive to create new paradigms of design in India while promoting the unique amalgamation of traditional with contemporary design.

BADA DOST was built on the strong foundation laid by the DOST brand known for reliability, mileage, and comfort. Equipped with a BS-VI engine, it has two variants i4 and i3 offering the best-in-class payload capacity of 1,860 kg and 1,400 kg respectively, the release said.

