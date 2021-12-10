Delhi govt launches bus service for employees to reduce air pollution

Amid deteriorated winter air quality in the city, the Delhi government has introduced bus service for its employees from 14 destinations to the Secretariat, so they shun their private vehicles, officials said.

The government is also running around 700 additional buses on various routes under 'Paryawaran Sewa' to encourage public transport and minimize air pollution.

The Delhi Transport Corporation launched the special bus service on November 29 from various residential colonies housing the Delhi government officials. These include Gulabi Bagh, Mayur Vihar Phase III, Karkardooma, Timarpur, Hari Nagar and Dwarka to the Secretariat from where the Delhi government functions, a transport official said.

Air quality in the national capital continued to be in the 'poor' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) clocking 320 at 9 am on Friday, the Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

On Thursday, the city's 24-hour AQI stood at 361 while neighbouring Faridabad (283), Gurugram (287), Noida (304) and Greater Noida (286), too, recorded air quality in the poor category. Ghaziabad, with an AQI of 309, fell in the very poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

