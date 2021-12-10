Soccer -Spain's LaLiga soccer clubs OK CVC's 2.1 bln euro capital injection
Spain's top soccer clubs approved on Friday a 2.1 billion euro ($2.37 billion) investment from private equity fund CVC Capital Partners for an 8.2% stake in a new company that would manage broadcasting revenues, a source close to LaLiga told Reuters.
During a LaLiga General Assembly, 37 clubs voted in favour of the deal, while Real Madrid, Barcelona, Athletic Bilbao and Ibiza voted against, and one club abstained.
($1 = 0.8869 euros)
