Report to work, Parab tells MSRTC staffers; promises to revoke suspension orders

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 18:53 IST
Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab on Friday asked protesting MSRTC staffers to resume work and said suspension orders issued during the stir will be taken back.

MSRTC staffers have been on strike since October 28 demanding its merger with the state government, with the stir intensifying on November 9 after bus services from its 250 depots got paralysed.

Parab, who is also chairperson of the corporation, reviewed the situation in a meeting during the day.

''Protesting employees must join work. No action will be taken against them with retrospective effect and suspension orders issued will be revoked if they resume duty,'' he said.

The undertaking has issued an order asking striking workers to report to work by Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

