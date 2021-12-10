US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains sharply after inflation data

U.S. stock index futures extended gains sharply on Friday after data showed inflation in November was in line with expectations, easing some pressure from the Federal Reserve to move ahead with its aggressive policy tightening.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 178 points, or 0.5%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 28.75 points, or 0.62%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 94.25 points, or 0.58%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis were up 98 points, or 0.27%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 17 points, or 0.36%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 42.5 points, or 0.26%.

