Left Menu

On second day of offer, MapmyIndia receives 6.16 times subscription

The initial share sale of CE Info Systems Ltd, the parent of digital mapping company MapmyIndia, elicited 6.16 times subscription and all categories were oversubscribed on the second day of the offering on Friday.Popularly known through its brand MapmyIndia, the company is backed by global wireless technologies company Qualcomm and Japanese digital mapping firm Zenrin.The latest data available with the BSE showed that the company received 4,33,94,624 bids for 70,44,762 shares on sale, which translates to a subscription of 6.16 times.Among the categories, the Retail Individual Investors RIIs portion received the maximum subscription at 7.17 times with 2,52,38,542 bids.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 19:12 IST
On second day of offer, MapmyIndia receives 6.16 times subscription
  • Country:
  • India

The initial share sale of CE Info Systems Ltd, the parent of digital mapping company MapmyIndia, elicited 6.16 times subscription and all categories were oversubscribed on the second day of the offering on Friday.

Popularly known through its brand MapmyIndia, the company is backed by global wireless technologies company Qualcomm and Japanese digital mapping firm Zenrin.

The latest data available with the BSE showed that the company received 4,33,94,624 bids for 70,44,762 shares on sale, which translates to a subscription of 6.16 times.

Among the categories, the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion received the maximum subscription at 7.17 times with 2,52,38,542 bids. The shares on offer are 35,22,381.

According to the data, the subscription stood at 4.32 times for the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) section. For the 20,12,789 shares on offer, the bids received touched 86,97,668.

With respect to non-institutional investors, the subscription was 6.27 times as the number of bids was at 94,58,414 against 15,09,592 shares on sale.

The company mopped up Rs 312 crore from anchor investors on Wednesday.

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale of up to 10,063,945 equity shares by existing shareholders and promoters. The price band for the issue is Rs 1,000-1,033 a share.

The company provides advanced digital maps, geospatial software and location-based IoT technologies, and among others, it powers Apple maps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

 Lithuania
4
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021