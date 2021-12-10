Montra brand to lead EV biz; TI Cycles

TI Cycles of India, part of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, has firmed up plans in electric mobility space with its popular brand 'Montra' to lead the company's electric vehicle business, the company said on Friday.

The city-based company said, as a first step it would launch -- under the Montra brand -- electric-auto rickshaws and 3W electric cargo vehicles later. The company would enter electric vehicle business in three segments -- last mile commute, last mile delivery and personal mobility under the Montra brand.

Montra, an existing brand under TII, has stood for achievement, strength, fearlessness and an ambitious spirit.With the rapidly evolving mobility landscape, the brand too is evolving while retaining its values, a company statement said.

Elaborating, TI Cycles said, under its ''last mile'' commute segment, TI Cycles' first venture would be three-wheeler electric autos, expected to be unveiled by first quarter of FY 2022-23.

Under the ''last mile'' delivery segment, 3W electric cargo vehicles would be introduced. Already e-bicycles were launched in the personal mobility segment, the company said.

With a range of best in class EVs, TI Cycles of India plans to improve people's quality of life through eco-friendly mobility solutions.

''We have been an integral part of the mobility industry through our bicycle, automotive body/components and manufacturing businesses'', company MD Vellayan Subbiah said. ''Our foray into electric vehicle is a step forward in line with our long term vision, to be an integral part of electric mobility and revolutionise the automotive segment through product and creating an ecosystem for the segment to flourish'', he added.

The new logo has been inspired by an Eagle representing 'rising ambition', vision, fearlessness, agility, efficiency and tenacity to go for glory, the company said.

