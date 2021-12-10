Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as inflation data meets estimates

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 20:03 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as inflation data meets estimates
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
  • Country:
  • United States

Wall Street's main indexes opened stronger on Friday after data showed consumer prices rose largely in line with estimates last month, taking some pressure off investors concerned about aggressive tightening of monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 75.86 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 35,830.55.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 20.19 points, or 0.43%, at 4,687.64, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 112.22 points, or 0.72%, to 15,629.59 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

 Lithuania
3
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
4
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021